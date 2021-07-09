New Delhi: Indian Railways has recently informed that timings of several special trains have been changed with effect from July 11. In a statement, Northern Railway said that timings of special trains that travel between Chandigarh, Madurai, Jammu, Katra Jabalpur will be changed and passengers are advised to check the detailed timetable of the trains through the RailMadad helpline number 139.Also Read - Central Railway to Run 72 Special Trains During Ganesh Chaturthi. Check Timings, Route And Other Details Here

Besides, they can also visit Indian Railways website—Indianrail.gov.in or the NTES mobile app.

Here's The List of Special Trains Whose Timings Will be Changed From July 11.

2687 Madurai Junction – Chandigarh Superfast Bi-Weekly Special: Timings to be changed from July 11.

02688 Chandigarh-Madurai Junction Superfast Bi-Weekly Special: Timings to be changed from July 16.

09804 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Kota Junction Mail Express Special: Timings to be changed from July 15.

01450 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Jabalpur Mail Express Special: Timings to be changed from July 15.

04887 Rishikesh-Barmer Festival Special: Timings to be changed from July 12.

04888 Barmer Festival Special-Rishikesh: Timings to be changed from July 12.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has decided to operate a special train in September covering several top tourist destinations, including Char Dham–Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, and Dwarkadhish. After the great popularity and success of the “Shri Ramayana Yatra” train operated on the Ramayana circuit, IRCTC has now launched another very popular pilgrimage circuit “Chardham Yatra” by “Dekho Apna Desh” Deluxe AC Tourist Train.

According to a press release, this 16 days tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on September 18, 2021, and cover the visit of Badrinath including Mana Village (near China border), Narsingha Temple (Joshimath), Rishikesh, Jagannath Puri including Golden beach of Puri, Konark Sun Temple, Chandrabhaga beach, Rameshwaram including Dhanushkodi, Dwarkadhish including Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach, and Bet Dwarka.

Guests will be travelling roughly 8500 kilometers on this tour. The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

The fully air-conditioned train will provide two types of accommodation–1st AC and 2nd AC. The train will have enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.