IRCTC Cancelled Trains List, December 16: Railways Cancels 281 Trains Today. Check Full List

IRCTC Cancelled Trains List: Of the total 281, 225 trains were cancelled fully and 56 partially. The list of cancelled trains includes trains running from several Indian states like Karnataka, Delhi, Jammu, Uttarakhand and more.

Indian railways/IRCTC Update

IRCTC Cancelled Trains List Today: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled nearly 281 trains in the wake of maintenance and infrastructure works. Of the total 281, 225 trains were cancelled fully and 56 partially. The list of cancelled trains includes trains running from several Indian states like Karnataka, Delhi, Jammu, Uttarakhand and more.

Tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

IRCTC Cancelled Trains List, December 16

00631, 01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01811, 01812, 01819, 01820, 01823, 01824, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 03085, 03086, 03343, 03344, 03359, 03360, 03592, 04041, 04042, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04304, 04319, 04320, 04349, 04351, 04367, 04368, 04383, 04384, 04424, 04433, 04434, 04435, 04499, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04927, 04983, 04984, 04987, 04988, 04989, 04990, 04999, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05366, 05459, 05460, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06123, 06136, 06137, 06802, 06803, 06882, 06980, 07341, 07342, 07343, 07344, 07379, 07380, 07593, 07596, 07906, 07907, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 11124, 11807, 11808, 11901, 11902, 12172, 12241, 12242, 12318, 12368, 12370, 12505, 12506, 12562, 12583, 12584, 12874, 12987, 13258, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13344, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14022, 14029, 14030, 14085, 14086, 14109, 14110, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14230, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14315, 14316, 14323, 14324, 14505, 14506, 14617, 14618, 14674, 14737, 14738, 14795, 14796, 15081, 15082, 15083, 15084, 15127, 15129, 15130, 15203, 15204, 15280, 15622, 15715, 15903, 18104, 18631, 18635, 18636, 19614, 20409, 20410, 20474, 20948, 20949, 22198, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 31191, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36085, 36086, 36827, 36840, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416

How to check if your train is cancelled or not?

There are multiple ways to check if your train is right on time or not. One can check the same using the authentic websites of IRCTC/Indian Railways. Here’s how you can check your train status on National Train Enquiry System (NTES)—official Indian Railways site for travellers using railways for taking holiday vacation trips, official trips, tours, and daily commutes.

Go to the official website of Indian Railways – www.indianrail.gov.in/mntes. Click touch or tap on the tab/option of “exceptional trains” on the right side. A list of rescheduled, diverted or cancelled trains will be displayed there