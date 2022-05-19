Indian Railways Latest News Today: Planning to travel by train this summer vacation, then this news is for you! Now, railway passengers can change their boarding station, 24 hours before they begin their journey. As per the rule of IRCTC, one can change his/her boarding station if they have booked their tickets online. Passengers must note that this facility is available only on tickets booked online, and not on those via travel agents.

Also Read - Train Services Between India and Bangladesh to Resume from May 29. Check Schedule and Timings

A Step-by-Step Guide to Change Boarding Station V

Go to the official IRCTC website https://www.irctc.co.in/nget/train-search.

Enter your login details and the password

Navigate to ‘Booking Ticket History’.

Select your train and go to ‘change boarding point’.

You will be directed to a new page, in the drop down menu select the new boarding station for that train.

After selecting the new station, the system will ask for your confirmation.

Click on ‘OK’.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has also revised the online ticket booking process. From now on, it will be mandatory for passengers (booking their train tickets using the website or app) to get their phone numbers and email IDs verified. Without verification, flyers will not be able to book their tickets. Also Read - Explained | Why Some Trains Not Providing Bedrolls To Passengers Even Months After Railways Resumed Facility

IRCTC asserted that the new rule is applicable to those who have not done online booking since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Western Railway Celebrates Golden Jubilee of Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express