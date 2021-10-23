New Delhi: As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, the Indian Railways reportedly mulling to resume catering services and other passenger amenities in trains. IRCTC sources have claimed that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will convene a meeting next week wherein a decision on resuming services related to food being served in the trains might be taken.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Plans to Begin Direct Train From Udaipur to Katra | Check Full Schedule

Taking into account the issues faced by passengers, various committees have sent their inputs to the Railways, a portal reported. Besides, a decision on starting base kitchen, on-board kitchen, providing bed rolls, blanket can also be taken, sources said. Notably, e-catering services were suspended since March 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

E-catering services allowed

In the absence of pantry services, passengers were allowed to order food on trains directly from RailRestro website or app in almost all of the trains run and operated by the Indian Railways.

Earlier this year in January, RailRestro, an IRCTC-authorized e-catering wing, had received confirmation from the Ministry of Railways to resume services inside the trains.

The company had laid down strict guidelines which include thermal scanning of the restaurant’s staff and delivery personnel several times during the operational hours, sanitization of kitchens daily at regular intervals, use of protective face masks or face shields by restaurant staff and delivery personnel and permission to prepare food only if the body temperature is below 99oF.

The guidelines for their delivery staff were also laid-down well and followed religiously. These include collecting orders only after washing hands, mandatory use of ‘Aarogya Setu’ app by delivery personnel, contactless delivery to ensure zero human contact, constant use of protective face masks or covers and sanitization of delivery bags after each delivery.

How You Can Place Your Order Via E-Catering App

Passengers can download IRCTC e-catering app ‘Food On Track’ from play store or Apple store and avail e-catering services.

One can also avail IRCTC e-catering services through irctc.co.in | Step-by-step guide below:-

Visit IRCTC’s official website

Click on http://ecatering.irctc.co.in

Enter your ten digit PNR number.

Select food items to be booked

Place your order.

Make payment (you can also select the COD)

Your food will be delivered on your respective seat.