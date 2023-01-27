Home

News

India

Cancelled Trains Today, 27th January 2023: Services of Over 400 Trains Affected Today | Full List

Cancelled Trains Today, 27th January 2023: Services of Over 400 Trains Affected Today | Full List

Indian Railways Latest News Today: The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Muzaffarpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad etc

Good News for Train Passengers

Indian Railways Latest News Today: The Indian Railways on Friday cancelled nearly 456 trains due to operational and maintenance reasons. Of the total 456, 378 trains were cancelled fully and 78 partially. The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several Indian cities like Muzaffarpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad etc. For the unversed, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) released lists of cancelled, rescheduled, diverted, or partially cancelled trains every day for the convenience of people. Thus, it is necessary for passengers to keep a check on their trains. Check list of cancelled trains on 27th January 2023 below:-

Full List of Cancelled Trains Today

00108 , 00467 , 01135 , 01136 , 01539 , 01540 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01625 , 01626 , 01811 , 01812 , 01819 , 01820 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04245 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04503 , 04504 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04947 , 04950 , 04952 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04965 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05133 , 05134 , 05143 , 05144 , 05155 , 05156 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06123 , 06772 , 06773 , 06802 , 06803 , 06882 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07055 , 07056 , 07059 , 07060 , 07075 , 07076 , 07077 , 07078 , 07278 , 07296 , 07297 , 07298 , 07299 , 07300 , 07464 , 07465 , 07475 , 07476 , 07628 , 07795 , 07868 , 07871 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11123 , 11409 , 11410 , 12033 , 12034 , 12132 , 12171 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12358 , 12367 , 12369 , 12370 , 12561 , 12572 , 12583 , 12584 , 12873 , 12988 , 13257 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13346 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14201 , 14202 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14523 , 14525 , 14526 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14674 , 15035 , 15036 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15621 , 19611 , 20948 , 20949 , 22405 , 22441 , 22442 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33311 , 33312 , 33313 , 33357 , 33431 , 33432 , 33435 , 33512 , 33612 , 33616 , 33651 , 33652 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33816 , 34914 , 34935 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36836 , 36840 , 36850 , 36851 , 37327 , 37329 , 37332 , 37338 , 37781 , 37782 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37827 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37842 , 38031 , 38032 , 38033 , 38036 , 38103 , 38104 , 38105 , 38106 , 38303 , 38306 , 38312 , 38313 , 38319 , 38403 , 38409 , 38410 , 38412 , 38414 , 38417 , 38418 , 38421 , 38426 , 38434 , 38435 , 38436 , 38443 , 38445 , 38449 , 38450 , 38451 , 38453 , 38456 , 38708 , 38713 , 38717 , 38722 , 38724 , 38909 , 38911 , 38914 , 38916 , 38917 , 38922 , 38923 , 38924 , 47160 , 47216 , 52538 , 52544 , 52590 , 52594 , 52965 , 52966

How to check if your train is cancelled or not?

There are multiple ways to check if your train is right on time or not. One can check the same using the authentic websites of IRCTC/Indian Railways. Here’s how you can check your train status on National Train Enquiry System (NTES)—official Indian Railways site for travellers using railways for taking holiday vacation trips, official trips, tours, and daily commutes.

A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO CHECK STATUS OF YOUR TRAIN

Go to the official website of Indian Railways – www.indianrail.gov.in/mntes.

Click touch or tap on the tab/option of “exceptional trains” on the right side.

A list of rescheduled, diverted or cancelled trains will be displayed there