New Delhi: In a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer, Western Railway has decided to augment 11 pairs of trains on a temporary basis. This comes days after Central Railway announced to operate 574 summer specials from/to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/Panvel/Pune/Nagpur and Sainagar Shirdi to various destinations to meet the travel demand in summer.Also Read - Railways To Run Superfast Summer Special Trains From Mumbai To Kanpur From May 7; Check Schedule Here

Take a look at the list of augmented trains below:-

12953/12954 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach Ex Mumbai Central with immediate effect upto May 15 and Ex Hazrat Nizamuddin with immediate effect upto May 16. 12957/12958 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarn Jayanti Rajdhani Express augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach with immediate effect Ex Ahmedabad upto May 30 and Ex New Delhi with immediate effect upto June 1. 22908/22907 Hapa – Madgaon Express will be augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach Ex Hapa with effect from May 4 to May 25 (except on May 18) and Ex Madgaon from May 6 to May 27 (except on May 20). 19578/19577 Jamnagar – Tirunelveli Express augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach with immediate effect Ex Jamnagar upto May 28 and with immediate effect Ex Tirunelveli from May 3 to May 31. 09037/09038 Bandra Terminus – Barmer Special augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach with immediate effect Ex Bandra Terminus upto May 13 and with immediate effect Ex Barmer upto May 14. 09039/09040 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Superfast Special will be augmentedwith an additional AC 3-Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from May 4 to May 11 and Ex Ajmer from May 5 to May 12. 22923/22924 Bandra Terminus – Jamnagar Express augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach with immediate effect Ex Bandra Terminus upto May 12 and Ex Jamnagar with immediate effect upto May 13. 22903/22904 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj AC Express augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach with immediate effect Ex Bandra Terminus upto May 15 and with immediate effect Ex Bhuj upto May 16. 09447/09448 Ahmedabad – Patna Clone Special will be augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches each Ex Ahmedabad from May 4 to May 11 and Ex. Patna from May 6 to May 13. 09465/09466 Ahmedabad – Darbhanga Clone Special augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches with immediate effect Ex Ahmedabad upto May 13 and Ex Darbhanga with immediate effect upto May 16.