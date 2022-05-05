New Delhi: In a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer, Western Railway has decided to augment 11 pairs of trains on a temporary basis. This comes days after Central Railway announced to operate 574 summer specials from/to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/Panvel/Pune/Nagpur and Sainagar Shirdi to various destinations to meet the travel demand in summer.Also Read - Railways To Run Superfast Summer Special Trains From Mumbai To Kanpur From May 7; Check Schedule Here
Take a look at the list of augmented trains below:-
- 12953/12954 Mumbai Central – H. Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach Ex Mumbai Central with immediate effect upto May 15 and Ex Hazrat Nizamuddin with immediate effect upto May 16.
- 12957/12958 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarn Jayanti Rajdhani Express augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach with immediate effect Ex Ahmedabad upto May 30 and Ex New Delhi with immediate effect upto June 1.
- 22908/22907 Hapa – Madgaon Express will be augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach Ex Hapa with effect from May 4 to May 25 (except on May 18) and Ex Madgaon from May 6 to May 27 (except on May 20).
- 19578/19577 Jamnagar – Tirunelveli Express augmented with an additional Sleeper Class coach with immediate effect Ex Jamnagar upto May 28 and with immediate effect Ex Tirunelveli from May 3 to May 31.
- 09037/09038 Bandra Terminus – Barmer Special augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach with immediate effect Ex Bandra Terminus upto May 13 and with immediate effect Ex Barmer upto May 14.
- 09039/09040 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Superfast Special will be augmentedwith an additional AC 3-Tier coach Ex Bandra Terminus from May 4 to May 11 and Ex Ajmer from May 5 to May 12.
- 22923/22924 Bandra Terminus – Jamnagar Express augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach with immediate effect Ex Bandra Terminus upto May 12 and Ex Jamnagar with immediate effect upto May 13.
- 22903/22904 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj AC Express augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier coach with immediate effect Ex Bandra Terminus upto May 15 and with immediate effect Ex Bhuj upto May 16.
- 09447/09448 Ahmedabad – Patna Clone Special will be augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches each Ex Ahmedabad from May 4 to May 11 and Ex. Patna from May 6 to May 13.
- 09465/09466 Ahmedabad – Darbhanga Clone Special augmented with an additional AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class coaches with immediate effect Ex Ahmedabad upto May 13 and Ex Darbhanga with immediate effect upto May 16.
For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.