New Delhi: The Western Railway (WR) has extended trips of five Special Trains to meet travel demand on Maharashtra, Bihar, and Gujarat routes. The booking of extended trips will open on May 30, 2021, at nominated PRS counters and on the IRCTC website, the Western Railway informed on its Twitter handle. Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, has urged passengers to adhere to COVID-19 protocol during the travel.“Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains,” a press release said. For further details, passengers can visit the Indian Railways website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: East Coast Railway Cancels 6 Rajdhani Express Trains | Complete List Here

Check the complete list of trains here:

1) TRAIN NO. 09049/09050 MUMBAI CENTRAL – SAMASTIPUR SPECIAL TRAIN (8 TRIPS)

The trips of Train No. 09049 Mumbai Central – Samastipur Special Train have been extended and now it will also run on June 1, June 3, June 5 and June 7.

09050 Samastipur – Mumbai Central Special Train trips have been extended and now it will also run on June 3, June 5, June 7 and June 9.

2) TRAIN NO. 09117/09118 MUMBAI CENTRAL – BHAGALPUR SPECIAL (2 TRIPS)

09117 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train will now also run on June 4.

09118 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special Train will also run on June 7.

3) TRAIN NO. 09011/09012 UDHNA – DANAPUR SUPERFAST SPECIAL (2 TRIPS)

09011 Udhna – Danapur Special Train now will also run on May 31.

09012 Danapur – Udhna Special Train will also run on June 2.

4) TRAIN NO. 09087/09088 UDHNA – CHHAPRA SUPERFAST SPECIAL (2 TRIPS)

09087 Udhna – Chhapra Special Train will now also run on June 4.

09088 Chhapra – Udhna Special Train will also run on June 6.

5) TRAIN NO. 09521/09522 RAJKOT – SAMASTIPUR SPECIAL (2 TRIPS)

09521 Rajkot – Samastipur Special Train will also run on June 2.

09522 Samastipur – Rajkot Special Train will also run on June 5