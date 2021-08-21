Indian Railways Latest News Today: In the wake of ongoing farmer’s protest, Indian Railways’ Northern Railway Zone has cancelled several trains passing through Uttar Pradesh. Due to Kisan agitation at Gate No 70/5 between Jallandhar Cantt & Chaheru stations, the Ludhiana-Amritsar & Ludhiana-Jammu Tawi routes (UP & DN) have been blocked, tweeted Northern Railway.Also Read - As UP Lifts Weekend Lockdown, Noida Metro Says Rides on Sundays Too | Here's What Riders Must Note

Passengers at railway stations in Moradabad and Bareilly are facing difficulties in commuting to their respective destinations after 4 trains were terminated midway due to ongoing farmers' protest.

Here's the full list of cancelled trains

How passengers can claim refunds?

Five counters have been opened at the Moradabad Railway Station where passengers can claim refunds for their tickets.

Talking to news agency ANI over the development, JK Thakur, a railway official at the Moradabad Railway Station, said, “Two trains in Moradabad and two in Bareily, have been cancelled in view of farmer’s protest.

“We were asked to vacate the train as they said that the train won’t go forward. I have come to cancel my ticket,” added a passenger at one of the refund counters at the Moradabad Railway Station.