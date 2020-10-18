Indian Railways Latest News: In a bid to ensure better convenience to the passengers during the festive season, Western Railway (WR) has announced that it will run three more pairs of festival special trains, while two more pairs of festival specials will pass over WR. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Get Confirmed Tickets 5 Minutes Before Departure Of Train From October 10

The three pairs of festival specials trains will be started between Okha-Gorakhpur, Surat-Puri, and Gandhidham-Visakhapatnam.

"Two more trains viz Jaipur- Hyderabad and Udaipur – New Jalpaiguri will be passing over Western Railways", a press release issued by WR stated.

All the trains except Jaipur – Hyderabad Festival Special, will be scheduled weekly and make 12 trips each. Jaipur – Hyderabad Festival Special train will be bi-weekly and will make a total of 22 trips.

Earlier, the Railways had announced that it will operate 392 festival special trains between October 20 and November 30 in view of the upcoming festive season.

The special trains will be run for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow among others to cater to the growing demand in the ensuing holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhatt puja.

Till now, the railways has pressed into service more than 300 mail/express trains which are now running regularly across the country.

These new festival special trains, however, will operate only till November 30 and will not have a continued run, officials said.