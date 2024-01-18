Indian Railways To Launch 60 New Vande Bharat Express Trains In Year 2024: Sources

New Delhi: Increasing the number of upgraded and superfast expresses in the fleet, Indian Railways is planning to introduce as many as 60 new Vande Bharat Express trains across 14 states and two Union Territories in the country in 2024, as reported by Moneycontrol citing Indian Railways officials. Notably, the Railways launched as many as 34 Vande Bharat trains in 2023. According to a senior official, Indian Railways is expected to take delivery of nearly 70 new Vande Bharat trains this year.

“As part of the production plan for Vande Bharat trains and rakes, Indian Railways expects to take delivery of nearly 70 trains in 2024, and around 60 of them will be before November 15, which will be launched on new routes,” a senior official aware of the discussions said.

The official added that routes of Vande Bharat allocated based on several rounds of discussions and case studies by the states government, Indian Railways, and an independent consultant.

“To ensure the need and long viability of Vande Bharat trains, routes are decided after multiple rounds of discussion and Railway Board approval. So far, Railways has identified 35 pairs between which a Vande Bharat Express service can be launched, and case studies are going on for another 50 pairs of cities,” Moneycontrol quoted the official.

List Vande Bharat Trains That Connect Religious City From Delhi

• Ayodhya – New Delhi

• Varanasi – New Delhi

• Katra – New Delhi etc

Proposed Vande Bharat Services And Routs

• Jammu–Srinagar, Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central, Mumbai CSMT–Shegaon, Pune–Belagavi, Pune–Vadodara

• Pune–Shegaon, Pune–Secunderabad, Mangaluru–Bangaluru, Mumbai LTT–Kolhapur

• Visakhapatnam–Tirupati, Guruvayur–Rameswaram, Tatanagar–Varanasi, Shillong–Mendipathar

• Raipur–Varanasi, Raipur–Puri, Lucknow–Dehradun, Lucknow–Patna

• Kolkata–Rourkela, Kanpur–Kathgodam, Prayagraj–Agra

The Railway Ministry has instructed Chief Passenger Transportation Managers of Zonal Railways to identify viable Origin-Destination (OD) pairs based on demand.

The senior official also stated that Indian Railways also mulling to launch Vande Bharat trains across the routes where air connectivity is not that expensive.

As per the second official, state government specially Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh And Kerala have contacted the Indian Railways with potential routes.

“So far, Indian Railways has received requests from nearly every state and Union Territory to launch a Vande Bharat route. The ministry has a plan in place, and all routes are being considered,” the official said to Moneycontrol.

As per the launch plans by the Railways, the government is planning to introduce as many aa 18 new routes by June this year. Which shall be followed by the launch of four new routes every fortnight.

The Railways Ministry is also planning to launch new Vande Bharat trains on 34 new routes in the northern states and 25 new trains on routes in south India.

“Some of the routes on which Vande Bharat trains will be launched in 2024 include Mumbai to Shegaon, Pune to Shegaon, Belagavi to Pune, Raipur to Varanasi, and Kolkata-Rourkela,” the second official said.

Gujarat state is expected to get two new Vande Bharat Express trains connecting Vadodara to Pune. Additionally, the work is almost completd to launch a Vande Bharat Trains along the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, the first official said.

Currently, the Railways operates as many as 41 Vande Bharat trains across India. The Northern Railways and Southern Railways operating eight trains each.

Apart from the above, Eastern Railways, North Eastern Railways, Northeast Frontier Railways, South East Central Railways, and South Western Railways run one Vande Bharat train each.

Government’s Plan To Rn 4,500 Vande Bharat Trains By 2047

The Central Government has planned to run as many as 4,500 vande bharat trains by 2047, as per Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Railways has given contracts for 402 Vande Bharat Trains. The deliveries of such high-tech trains will be completed by 2027.

The introduction of such trains are aimed to providing faster and comfortable rail transportation for passengers.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav stated that two to three trains set would be launched from the railway stables every week by next year.

“Apart from ICF Chennai, Vande Bharat trains will be manufactured in Haryana’s Sonipat and Maharashtra’s Latur, and it will fulfil PM Modi’s dream of connecting every corner with Vande Bharat trains,” Vaishnaw had said.

Notably, the first Vande Bharat train was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on in 2019.

These are semi-high-speed train with 16 self-propelled coaches and do not require an engine. The technology is called a distributed traction power system which is quite popular in the world. The distributed power enables the train to higher acceleration and deaceleration as compared to traditional trains.

