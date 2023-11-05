Indian Railways May Launch Second Vande Bharat Express in Uttarakhand; Check Route Details Here

Vande Bharat Express Expansion: Indian Railways is planning to introduce a second Vande Bharat Express train for Uttarakhand, following a meeting between Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi. The new train will provide a comfortable and modern travel experience for tourists visiting the state. It will be equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology.

The second Vande Bharat Express train is expected to connect Lucknow and Dehradun, while three more trains are in the works for Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. These semi-high-speed trains will offer a comfortable and modern travel experience for passengers, boosting tourism and connectivity in these regions.

Dehradun-Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Route Details

The Dehradun-Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express is set to revolutionize travel between the two cities, significantly reducing travel time compared to existing trains. With a journey time of less than nine hours to cover the 545 km distance, it will become the fastest train on the route, surpassing the Dehradun-Howrah Superfast Express (10:15 hrs) and the Dehradun-Gorakhpur Express (10:40 hrs). This substantial improvement in travel time is expected to boost tourism and connectivity between Dehradun and Lucknow, making it a more appealing and convenient option for travelers.

The introduction of the Lucknow-Dehradun-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express marks a significant milestone in enhancing rail connectivity between the state capitals. This semi-high-speed train will not only reduce travel time between the two cities, making it a more convenient and time-saving option for passengers, but it will also provide a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience. The train’s onboard amenities, including world-class facilities and advanced safety features, will undoubtedly enhance the overall journey. Moreover, the Vande Bharat Express is expected to play a crucial role in promoting tourism in the region, attracting more visitors to explore the vibrant cities of Lucknow and Dehradun.

Vande Bharat Express Trains For Festive Season

To meet the expected demand, the Indian Railways has announced a series of special trains. These trains will run on some of the busiest routes in the country, including those to the eastern and northeastern regions.

Currently, there are six regular Vande Bharat Express trains running from Delhi to Varanasi, Katra, Amb Andaura (Himachal Pradesh), Ajmer, Dehradun, and Rani Kamlapati (Bhopal). All of these trains run only six days a week, so there is no shortage of available rakes for special trains.

Special Vande Bharat Express Trains To Patna

The special Vande Bharat Express trains to Patna would run for five days, from October 24 to 28. The journey from Delhi to Patna takes about 11.30 hours on the Rajdhani Express, but would be reduced to about 10 hours on the Vande Bharat Express.