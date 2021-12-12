Mumbai: In a bid to make the traveling experience more comfortable for train passengers, the Western Railway zone has decided to upgrade Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express with new Tejas SMART coaches. In an official release, Western Railways informed that three rakes of Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express will be replaced with Tejas rakes.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: When Will Bedroll And Blanket Service Resume in Trains? Indian Railways Shares Details

"Three rakes of Train Number 12953/12954 Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express will be replaced with Tejas rakes–Ex Mumbai Central railway station with effect from 12 December 2021 and Ex Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station with effect from 13 December 2021," said the release.

Special features of new smart Tejas coaches

Tejas rakes provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.

The coaches are equipped with PICCU (Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the report server.

The Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit records the data of CCTV recording, WSP, panic switch, toilet odour sensors and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy metre.

Tejas rakes are also equipped with train supervisor and power car monitoring system.

Tejas coach also has roller blinds on the windows instead of curtains for easy sanitisation, apart from reading light for each passenger.

The national transporter, with the use of Tejas SMART coach, aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance, Western Railways said in the release.

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways in a release has said the national transporter has planned that 500 such Tejas type Sleeper coaches are manufactured at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Modern Coach Factory (MCF), production units of Indian Railways in the FY 21-22 which will gradually replace the premium long-distance trains over Indian Railways network.