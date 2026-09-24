Good news for travellers as Indian Railways announces new overnight daily between Delhi-Kanpur covering Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Dadri

Indian Railways approved daily overnight Train No. 14153/14154 between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal covering 428 km.

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Indian Railways big update: In a matter of good news for the commuters who regularly travel between Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi, the Indian Railways approved a new daily overnight train service between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi). The service aims to boost passenger mobility across the key Uttar Pradesh-Delhi rail corridor by providing convenient overnight travel between Kanpur, Etawah, Aligarh, Ghaziabad and the Delhi region. Here are all the details you need to know about the new daily train announced between Kanpur Central (CNB) and Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT).

Train Schedule & Operational Details

Parameter Train No. 14153 (Up) Train No. 14154 (Down / Return) Origin Station Kanpur Central (CNB) Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT) Destination Station Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT) Kanpur Central (CNB) Departure Time 20:40 Hours (08:40 PM) 23:25 Hours (11:25 PM) Arrival Time 04:50 Hours (Next Day) 07:25 Hours (Next Day) Frequency & Distance Daily; 428 km Daily; 428 km Key Commercial Stoppages Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri, Ghaziabad Ghaziabad, Dadri, Khurja, Aligarh, Hathras, Tundla, Etawah, Phaphund

The service will cover a distance of 428 km in both directions with the journey time being 8 hour-10 minutes from Kanpur Central to Anand Vihar (T), and 8 hours in the return direction. Notably, the new train service will have commercial stoppages at Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri and Ghaziabad.

Key Operational & Passenger Highlights

Convenient Overnight Timings: Departing Kanpur Central at 20:40 hours and arriving in Delhi at 04:50 hours enables commuters to travel overnight without losing working day hours.

Enhanced NCR Connectivity: The service provides direct overnight links from major industrial and educational hubs like Aligarh and Ghaziabad into Anand Vihar Terminal.

428-km Route Integration: Commercial stoppages across intermediate stations like Phaphund, Tundla, and Khurja cater to suburban passenger movement along the North Central Railway corridor.

Additional rail travel option for commuters

The daily service will provide passengers with an additional rail travel option between Kanpur and the National Capital Region, with convenient overnight timings in both directions. The introduction of the new daily Mail service will strengthen rail connectivity between Kanpur Central and Anand Vihar (T) while providing passengers with an overnight travel option and connectivity to important stations along the route, said Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways also approved the construction of a four-lane Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Alkapuri in Vadodara Division of Western Railway at a total cost of Rs 166.5 crore, on a cost-sharing basis with the state government.

The Railway share will be approximately Rs 83.2769 crore, while the state government share will also be about Rs 83.2769 crore, according to an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies)