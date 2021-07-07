New Delhi: In good news for devotees of Char Dham Yatra travelling by train, the Indian Railways will be operating a special train in September covering several top tourist destinations, including Char Dham–Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Rameshwaram, and Dwarkadhish. After the Shri Ramayana Yatra train operated on the Ramayana circuit, IRCTC has now launched another very popular pilgrimage circuit ‘Chardham Yatra’ by ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ Deluxe AC Tourist Train. Also Read - Kanwar Yatra Likely to Start From July 25 in UP Amid Restrictions, State Issues Guidelines

Train route: Also Read - Char Dham Yatra 2021: Uttarakhand Govt Postpones Pilgrimage Till Further Orders

According to a press release, this 16 day-tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on September 18, 2021, and cover the visit of Badrinath including Mana Village (near China border), Narsingha Temple (Joshimath), Rishikesh, Jagannath Puri including Golden beach of Puri, Konark Sun Temple, Chandrabhaga beach, Rameshwaram including Dhanushkodi, Dwarkadhish including Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Shivrajpur beach, and Bet Dwarka.

Passengers will be travelling roughly 8,500 kilometers on this tour.

Train features:

The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of astounding features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation–1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.

Ticket price

IRCTC has launched this special tourist train in line with the government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism, at a very competitive price starting from Rs. 78,585 per person.

The package price covers train journey in AC classes, accommodation in deluxe hotels, all meals, all transfer and sightseeing in AC vehicles except hilly areas, travel insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers.

Vaccination mandatory

To ensure the safety measures post COVID 19 in this deluxe tourist train, provision has been made and booking is restricted to around 120 tourists against the total capacity of 156 tourists.

Also, at least the first dose of COVID-19 Vaccination is mandatory for guests of age group 18 or above.

Besides this, IRCTC will also provide a safety kit to all tourists having face masks, hand gloves, and sanitizer.