New Delhi: The Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express will not take a halt in Goa from Monday. The decision has been taken after more than 20 people tested positive for deadly COVID-19 in Goa. Notably, the fresh cases emerged nearly a month after the state declared itself coronavirus-free. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: BCCI to Chalk Out Skill-Based Training Programme With State Associations

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated that the central government has agreed to his request of cancelling the Goa halt of the Rajdhani Express starting from Delhi, in wake of the increase in the number of cases from train passengers. However, the Nizamuddin Express running between Thiruvananthapuram and Delhi will continue to take a stop at Madgao railway station. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: Will Domestic Helps be Permitted? Will Restaurants Open? -- FAQs Answered Here

“We have noticed that none of the passengers, who have arrived by Nizamuddin Express, have tested positive so far”, the Goa CM noted. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: Government Allows Reopening of Stadiums And Sports Complexes

Nearly half a dozen persons who had arrived from Delhi at Goa’s Madgaon railway station on Saturday had tested positive for COVID-19-19 and all passengers who had shared railway coaches with persons now diagnosed for coronavirus have also been quarantined in government facilities, Sawant said.

“We have to control those coming in by train. Trucks coming in from red zones, the drivers could test positive. We are working out a detailed strategy to efficiently manage the entry of persons coming into Goa. Because as of now we have no community transmission,” Sawant said.

On Sunday, a total of 7 people – who travelled in Mumbai-Goa train tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of active cases in Goa soared to 29.