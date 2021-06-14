New Delhi: In a big relief to railways passengers, the national transporter has resumed services of several special trains starting Monday. Notably, these trains were suspended due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in India. In a statement released last week, the Eastern Railway zone had apprised that suspended passenger special trains will resume services this month and the halts, timings, and routes of these trains will remain the same. Also Read - Explained: Why Some People Don't Get Fever After Vaccination And is That Harmful?

Moreover, the zonal railway has also revised the time schedule of the Bhagalpur-Mumbai Central Special at Farrukhabad, Kasganj and Mathura stations.

Revised time schedule of Bhagalpur-Mumbai Central Special at Farrukhabad, Kasganj & Mathura stations pic.twitter.com/IckK9RD4vy — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) June 12, 2021

Besides, it has also announced special trains between Malda Town (West Bengal) and New Delhi and between Bhagalpur (Bihar) and Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi).

Meanwhile, the Western Railway has decided to restore the services of Superfast Special train between Madgaon (Goa) and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) via Vasai Road-Surat-Vadodara from June 18 onwards. “For the convenience, Railways has decided to restore the run of a Superfast Special train between Madgaon in Goa and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi via Vasai Road-Surat-Vadodara with effect from 18th June, 2021 onwards”, it said on Twitter.

The restoration of special trains comes as India’s number of new COVID infections witnessed a significant decline. In the last 24 hours, the country saw a single-day rise of 70,421 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 74 days. With this, the country’s infection tally rose to 2,95,10,410, while the count of active cases fell below 10 lakhs after over two months, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.