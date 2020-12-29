New Delhi: Western Railway has yet again diverted a few trains in Punjab due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three recently enacted farm Acts. The farmers have been protesting against The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 since they were enforced in September. Also Read - Amid Protests, Centre to Hold Talks With Farmers on Dec 30, PM Modi Says Will Work to Strengthen Ryots | Key Points

Here’s That Full List of Trains That Have Been Diverted Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Over 1,500 Telecom Towers Damaged in Punjab, CM Orders Police Action

Train number 02903 – Mumbai Central – Amritsar Special: The train which departed from Mumbai on December 28, will be diverted via Beas – Tarn Taran – Amritsar instead of Beas – Jandiala – Amritsar. Also Read - In Solidarity: Kerala Farmers Send 16 Tonnes of Pineapples to Protesting Peasants in Delhi

Train number 02904- Amritsar – Mumbai Central Special: It will be diverted via Amritsar – Tarn Taran – Beas instead of Amritsar – Jandiala – Beas.

Train number 02925- Bandra Terminus – Amritsar Special: It will be diverted via Beas – Tarn Taran – Amritsar instead of Beas – Jandiala – Amritsar.

Train number 02926- Amritsar – Bandra Terminus Special: It will be diverted via Amritsar – Tarn Taran – Beas instead of Amritsar – Jandiala – Beas.

“Passengers are requested to kindly note the above changes,” the Western Railways said in a statement.