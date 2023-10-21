Home

News

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway: Check New Travel Time, Route And Length Details Here

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway: Check New Travel Time, Route And Length Details Here

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway is a major infrastructure project that will have a significant impact on the region. One of the major features of this corridor is Asia's longest 1300-meter cable-stayed bridge over the Beas River.

The DAK Expressway is one of five greenfield and economic corridors that are being built in Punjab at a cost of Rs 29,000 crore (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari recently inspected the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway (DAK) and the Amritsar Bypass. The DAK Expressway is a 669-km-long expressway that is being built at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore. Once completed, the expressway will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Amritsar to 4 hours and from Delhi to Katra to 6 hours.

Trending Now

The DAK Expressway is one of five greenfield and economic corridors that are being built in Punjab at a cost of Rs 29,000 crore. These corridors will help boost economic development in the state and make it easier for people to travel and transport goods.

You may like to read

“Starting from KMP in Delhi, this expressway is being built for 137 km in Haryana. The length of this expressway in Punjab is 399 km, of which work has started on 296 km. The length of the expressway in Jammu and Kashmir is 135 km, of which work is going on in 120 km. In Punjab, this expressway will pass through industrial areas like Patiala, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Gurudaspur”, the center said in its press release.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway: Route Details

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway is a major infrastructure project that will have a significant impact on the region. One of the major features of this corridor is Asia’s longest 1300-meter cable-stayed bridge over the Beas River. This expressway will also connect the major religious places of the Sikh community, including the Golden Temple, Sultanpur Lodhi Gurdwara in Kapurthala district, Goindwal Sahib Gurdwara, Khadoor Sahib Gurdwara, and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib (Taran Taran) till Mata Darbar Vaishno Devi in Katra.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway: Significance

In addition to its religious significance, the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will also have a number of economic benefits. It will improve connectivity between Delhi, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, which will boost trade and commerce in the region. The expressway will also create jobs and boost tourism.

Another important project is the 50 km, 4-lane Amritsar bypass, which is being built at a cost of Rs 1475 crore. This bypass will improve connectivity from Tarn Taran to Amritsar Airport and help to solve the traffic problem in Amritsar. It will also improve the connectivity, transportation, and infrastructure of Amritsar.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway To Reduce Travel Time and Length

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Greenfield Expressway is a major infrastructure project that is expected to reduce travel time and length between the three cities. The 669-km expressway, which is being built at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore, will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Amritsar to 4 hours and from Delhi to Katra to 6 hours. Currently, the distance between Delhi and Katra is 727 km, but the expressway will reduce it by 58 km.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES