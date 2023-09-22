Home

Indian Railways Revises Ex-Gratia Relief For Victims Of Train Accidents; Check All Details Here

Indian Railways Revises Ex-Gratia Relief For Victims of Train Accidents; Check All Details Here

New Delhi: In a welcome move, the Ministry of Railways has revised the amount of ex-gratia relief paid to the dependents of dead and injured passengers involved in train accidents and untoward incidents. The maximum amount has been increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, which will be paid in cash as an immediate relief for taking care of initial expenses.

This is a significant increase in the ex-gratia relief amount, which has not been revised in many years. It is a testament to the government’s commitment to providing for the victims of train accidents and their families. The new ex-gratia relief amount will be a major help to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in train accidents. It will also help the injured passengers to cover their initial medical expenses.

Statement From Ministry Of Railways

Ministry Of Railways said in the official press release, “Ministry of Railways has decided to revise the amount of ex-gratia relief to be paid to the dependents of dead and injured passengers involved in Train Accidents and Untoward Incidents as defined under Section 123 read with Section 124 and 124-A of the Railways Act, 1989 and to the road users who met with an accident due to Railway’s prima facie liability at Manned Level Crossing Gate Accident.”

Revised Ex-Gratia Details

Ex-Gratia Relief Revision: Important Points

The maximum amount of ex-gratia relief that can be paid in cash as immediate relief for initial expenses is Rs 50,000. The remaining amount will be paid by account payee cheque, RTGS, NEFT, or any other online payment mode. The Railways may also pay the entire amount of ex-gratia/enhanced ex-gratia by account payee cheque, RTGS, NEFT, or any other online payment mode, if deemed appropriate.

Road users are not eligible for ex-gratia relief in the event of an accident at an unmanned level crossing, trespass, or electrocution by OHE (Over Head Equipment).

Ex-gratia payments made in the event of train accidents and untoward incidents should not be considered when making a final claim for compensation.

The amount of ex-gratia relief payable to road users who meet with an accident due to the Railways’ prima facie liability at a manned level crossing gate accident will be counted towards the amount of compensation payable, if action is tenable against the Railways under the Law of Torts and an award is actually granted by a Court of Law.

