Good news for Rail passengers! Indian Railways introduces emergency quota in Vande Bharat Sleeper trains and..., check benefits here

The Railway Board has clarified that, as with other Mail and Express trains, zonal railways may periodically review the fixed emergency quota in these trains.

Dhanbad: In a significant decision, the Indian Railways has decided to introduce an emergency quota (VIP quota) to all Amrit Bharat trains. The trains were introduced with general and sleeper coaches for low-income passengers. With the launch of Amrit Bharat-2, the Modi government had initially provided quotas only for women, senior citizens, divyang (persons with disabilities), and duty pass holders.

Under the emergency quota, Amrit Bharat trains operating with seven or more sleeper coaches will have 24 seats under the emergency quota. Passengers of the Howrah–Anand Vihar Amrit Bharat Express, which runs via Dhanbad with seven sleeper coaches, will also benefit from this facility.

Here are some of the key details:

Emergency Quota in Vande Bharat Sleeper to Vary on Weekdays and Weekends

In Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, the emergency quota has been arranged based on coach categories.

The number of seats under this quota will differ between normal days and weekends.

First AC: 4 seats on normal days, 6 on weekends

Second AC: 20 seats on normal days, 30 on weekends

Third AC: 24 seats on normal days, 42 on weekends

These quotas can be reserved during the advance reservation period or before the date of booking closes, whichever is earlier.

Zonal Railways Can Adjust Quotas Based on Demand

It is important to note that the Zonal Railways will also be allowed to review the emergency quota. The Railway Board has clarified that, as with other Mail and Express trains, zonal railways may periodically review the fixed emergency quota in these trains based on demand patterns and seat availability, and make necessary adjustments accordingly.

