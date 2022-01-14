New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to do away with the designation of ‘Guard’ and instead use ‘Train Manager’ in its place with immediate effect, the Ministry of Railways said on Friday.Also Read - IRCTC: India Railways Cancels THESE Trains On January 14, 2022 After Bikaner-Guwahati Express Mishap. Check Complete List Here

However, the revision in designations will not entail any change in their pay levels, method of recruitment, existing duties and responsibilities, seniority and avenues of promotion, the Ministry of Railways said in a press release to the General Managers of all Indian Railways/PUs.

Indian Railways has decided to redesignate the post of "Guard" as "Train Manager" with immediate effect. The revised designation is more in consonance with their existing duties & responsibilities and will improve the motivation level of Guards now Train Managers. pic.twitter.com/dNSsnYormd — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 14, 2022



The revised designation is more in consonance with their existing duties & responsibilities and will improve the motivation level of Guards now Train Managers, the advisory issued by Railway Ministry said.