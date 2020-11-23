New Delhi: In a bid to cover the losses incurred due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the railway ministry is reportedly planning to trim the allowances of employees. Also Read - Railways Plans To Restore 17 Mail, Express Trains For Punjab Region From November 24

Reports have claimed that allowances for overtime duty including Travel Allowance (TA) will be deducted 50 per cent. The railway administration has also started to examine the matter and a final decision (regarding the deduction in allowances) will be taken soon.

Earlier this year in August, similar reports had emerged. It was claimed that the Railway Ministry is mulling over the option to cease the salaries and pension of employees for year 2020-21.

However, the government back then had dismissed the report. Taking to Twitter, Press Information Bureau (PIB) had clarified that there is no such proposal with the Central government and the report was false and baseless. It had asserted that payment under these facilities will continue to be made as per the existing norms.

It was earlier reported that the Railways has been hit hard by the lockdown and has no money to pay salaries. The ministry earlier sought the intervention of the finance ministry to meet its pension expenditure of Rs 53,000 crores in 2020-21.

Indian Railways has around 13 lakh employees and roughly 15 lakh pensioners.