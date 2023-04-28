Home

Indian Railways: Senior Citizens Will Not Get Concession in Ticket Fare as SC Rejects Plea

The Indian Railways used to offer a 40 per cent discount in fares to males aged 60 years or more and 50 per cent to females over the age of 58 years.

Indian Railways: In AC chair car trains, two seats will be reserved for the ‘Divyang’ or persons with disabilities.

Indian Railways News Today: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking restoration of the concessions in train fare that was offered to senior citizens by the Indian Railways before the Covid pandemic, saying it’s a matter of state policy and it will not be appropriate for the court to issue a direction to the government. The plea was filed by MK Balakrishnan for restoration of the concessions that was discontinued in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

While hearing the matter, a bench of Justices SK Kaul and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said it would not be appropriate for the court to issue a writ of mandamus in a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution.

“It is for the government to take a call on the issue keeping in mind the needs of the senior citizens and the fiscal repercussions. Dismissed,” the bench said.

It should be noted that the Central government had in 2020 discontinued the concessions granted to senior citizens to discourage the movement of people to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

However, a parliamentary standing committee recently recommended resumption of the concessions that was granted to senior citizens before the onset of the pandemic.

The Railways Ministry earlier this year said that Indian Railways may soon restore senior citizen concession, which was discontinued due to Covid pandemic.

Notably, the Railways offers subsidies worth Rs 59,837 crore on train passenger tickets in 2019-20, which comes to an average concession of around 53% for every person travelling, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Rajya Sabha in February this year.

The railway minister further had said that Indian Railways is still offering concessions beyond this subsidy amount for many categories like Divyangjans (the differently abled), students and patients.

Earlier, Centre had introduced Forgo Senior Citizen Concession option and had said that people who want to contribute towards the nation’s development may book their tickets without the concession element.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.