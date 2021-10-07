Kolkata: On the occasion of Durga Puja, Indian Railways will start two new trains between Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri and Howrah-New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. The trains will stop at Barddhaman, Rampurhat, Malda Town, Barsoi and Kishanganj stations enroute in both directions. The date of booking for the puja special trains will be notified shortly.Also Read - Durga Idols Dressed in Gold Saree, Installed With Gold Eyes at Kolkata Pandal

The Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri special train will leave Sealdah every Thursday at 23:55 hours between October 14 to November 25 (7 trips) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours. On the next day, New Jalpaiguri-Sealdah special train will leave New Jalpaiguri on every Friday at 12:50 hours between October 15 to November 26 (7 trips) to reach Sealdah at 23:05 hours. on the same day.

Meanwhile, the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri special train will leave Howrah on every Wednesday at 23:55 hours between October 13 to November 24 (7 trips) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours. On the next day, New Jalpaiguri-Howrah special train will leave New Jalpaiguri on every Thursday at 12:50 hours between October 14 to November 25 (7 trips) to reach Howrah at 23:05 hours on the same day.

The festival season will commence with Navratri starting in October and Durga Puja being celebrated during the same time. Following that Dussehra will fall on October 15 and Diwali on November 4.

