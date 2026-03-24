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Indian Railways New Rules 2026: No refund under 8 hours, higher cancellation charges and strict refund policy explained
Indian Railways introduces strict 2026 cancellation rules, denying refunds for confirmed tickets cancelled within 8 hours of departure, aiming to reduce misuse and improve seat availability for genuine passengers.
Indian Railways has rolled out revised ticket cancellation norms that slash your refunds if you cancel within 8 hours of journey. Gone are the days when you could cancel even minutes before departure and still get a hefty refund.
Key Takeaway: Indians will now NOT receive any refunds if they cancel their confirmed train ticket within 8 hours of departure.
Here is everything you need to know about the new Railway ticket cancellation rules that will affect your train bookings in 2026.
New Railway Ticket Cancellation Rules: Key Highlights
- No refunds within 8 hours of departure
- Big fare cuts if you cancel within 72 hours of departure
- New cancellations norms are expected to benefit lakhs of passengers
Also read: Indian railways to launch Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express connecting Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Indian Railways Cancelling Norms 2026 New Guidelines
Effective from June 1, Indian Railways will no longer issue refunds for tickets cancelled within 8 hours of departure. Passengers cancelling a confirmed ticket within this time frame will not get any portion of their fare back.
This is a departure from the erstwhile rule which allowed Indians to claim refunds for tickets cancelled even up to a few minutes before departure.
New Cancellation Charges by Indian Railways
As per the latest refund rules by Indian Railways, here is how your cancellation fare will be affected.
More than 72 hours before departure-A nominal charge of 25% will be deducted with the remaining refunded
Between 72 hours and 8 hours before departure – Higher cancellation charges will apply. These can go up to ~50% refund deductions.
Less than 8 hours before departure – Not eligible for refunds
Indian Railways Introduced New Ticket Cancellation Rules To
- Stop people from cancelling tickets last minute
- Stop people from hoarding tickets
- Make more seats available for genuine passengers
- Allow more passengers to get confirmed tickets on popular routes
Indian Railways Latest Ticket Cancellation Rules For Premium Trains
This norm change is most pronounced for Indian Railways’ premium trains – Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains.
- Higher cancellation charges begin earlier
- Indians will see higher fare deductions on cancellation
- Within 8 hours of departure, you will receive 0% refund
Indian Railways is looking to run its premier trains like airlines.
Things To Remember About Indian Railway Ticket Cancelling Rules
Here is what you need to keep in mind if you are buying train tickets in Indian Railways in 2026:
- Plan your journey in advance to avoid cancellation losses
- Don’t book tickets with the intent to cancel during peak travel seasons
- Reconfirm your travel plans before buying train tickets
- Instead of cancelling tickets, see if you can reschedule your journey (avail this option if available)
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