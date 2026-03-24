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Indian Railways New Rules 2026: No refund under 8 hours, higher cancellation charges and strict refund policy explained

Indian Railways New Rules 2026: No refund under 8 hours, higher cancellation charges and strict refund policy explained

Indian Railways introduces strict 2026 cancellation rules, denying refunds for confirmed tickets cancelled within 8 hours of departure, aiming to reduce misuse and improve seat availability for genuine passengers.

Indian Railways tightens rules-no refund on confirmed tickets cancelled within 8 hours, making last-minute travel changes costlier for passengers.

Indian Railways has rolled out revised ticket cancellation norms that slash your refunds if you cancel within 8 hours of journey. Gone are the days when you could cancel even minutes before departure and still get a hefty refund.

Key Takeaway: Indians will now NOT receive any refunds if they cancel their confirmed train ticket within 8 hours of departure.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Railway ticket cancellation rules that will affect your train bookings in 2026.

New Railway Ticket Cancellation Rules: Key Highlights

No refunds within 8 hours of departure

Big fare cuts if you cancel within 72 hours of departure

New cancellations norms are expected to benefit lakhs of passengers

Also read: Indian railways to launch Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express connecting Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

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Indian Railways Cancelling Norms 2026 New Guidelines

Effective from June 1, Indian Railways will no longer issue refunds for tickets cancelled within 8 hours of departure. Passengers cancelling a confirmed ticket within this time frame will not get any portion of their fare back.

This is a departure from the erstwhile rule which allowed Indians to claim refunds for tickets cancelled even up to a few minutes before departure.

New Cancellation Charges by Indian Railways

As per the latest refund rules by Indian Railways, here is how your cancellation fare will be affected.

More than 72 hours before departure-A nominal charge of 25% will be deducted with the remaining refunded

Between 72 hours and 8 hours before departure – Higher cancellation charges will apply. These can go up to ~50% refund deductions.

Less than 8 hours before departure – Not eligible for refunds

Indian Railways Introduced New Ticket Cancellation Rules To

Stop people from cancelling tickets last minute

Stop people from hoarding tickets

Make more seats available for genuine passengers

Allow more passengers to get confirmed tickets on popular routes

Indian Railways Latest Ticket Cancellation Rules For Premium Trains

This norm change is most pronounced for Indian Railways’ premium trains – Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains.

Higher cancellation charges begin earlier

Indians will see higher fare deductions on cancellation

Within 8 hours of departure, you will receive 0% refund

Indian Railways is looking to run its premier trains like airlines.

Things To Remember About Indian Railway Ticket Cancelling Rules

Here is what you need to keep in mind if you are buying train tickets in Indian Railways in 2026:

Plan your journey in advance to avoid cancellation losses

Don’t book tickets with the intent to cancel during peak travel seasons

Reconfirm your travel plans before buying train tickets

Instead of cancelling tickets, see if you can reschedule your journey (avail this option if available)

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