Agartala: In order to further improve rail connectivity of Tripura with the rest of the country, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to extend the service of Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati Express train upto Agartala. NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Sabyasachi De said that Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati Express would be extended upto Tripura capital Agartala once in a week. The inaugural special of this extension of train would be flagged off by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday from Agartala railway station.

Train no. 02518/02517 (Guwahati – Kolkata – Guwahati) Express will be extended up to Agartala with a new train no. 02502/02501 (Agartala – Kolkata – Agartala) Express once a week. Both trains will run up to 30 April 2023.

STATIONS TO BE COVERED BY AGARTALA-GUWAHATI-KOLKATA EXPRESS

The CPRO said that the inaugural special will cover the following stations:

New Karimganj,

New Haflong,

Guwahati,

Goalpara Town,

Kokrajhar,

New Coochbehar,

Kishanganj,

Katwa,

Bandel

The express train would run with a composition of 14 coaches. One First Class AC, five AC 3-tiers, six sleeper class coaches, one general sitting and one Guard cum Luggage Coach.

DAYS ON WHICH TRAIN WILL RUN

During its regular run the express train (Agartala-Kolkata: 02502) would depart from Agartala on every Wednesday morning at 7:30am to reach Kolkata at 3:00pm on the next day. In return direction, the train (02501) would depart from Kolkata at 9:40pm on every Sunday to reach Agartala on Tuesday at 5:15am.

Existing train no. 02518 (Guwahati – Kolkata) Express will depart from Guwahati at 9:00pm every Saturday to reach Kolkata at 3:00pm on the next day. In the return direction, train no. 02517 (Kolkata – Guwahati) Express will depart from Kolkata at 9:40pm every Thursday to reach Guwahati at 4:15pm on the next day.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available at the IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

The President during her stay in Tripura would inaugurate the Judicial Academy and lay the foundation of the National Law University at Narsinghgarh, on the outskirts of Agartala. The Tripura government would also accord a civic reception to Murmu, who would also virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation of many other projects in Tripura.