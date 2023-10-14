Home

News

Indian Railways To Introduce Revolutionary New LHB Push-Pull Rake Sets For Passenger Trains; Check How It Works

Indian Railways To Introduce Revolutionary New LHB Push-Pull Rake Sets For Passenger Trains; Check How It Works

The push-pull train, which is expected to be renamed once it is introduced in the Indian Railways, will have eight second-seated coaches to accommodate more passengers in the unreserved category. This is likely to benefit migrant workers, who can travel to their hometowns at a lower cost. Each second-seated coach will have seating for 100 passengers.

Indian Railways (Representative image)

Indian Railways Update: Indian Railways is poised to usher in a new era of passenger travel with the introduction of its new Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) Push-Pull rake sets. These state-of-the-art rakes, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, will offer a travel experience comparable to that of the Vande Bharat Express, but in non-AC segments, as per a report carried by the Indian Express.

Trending Now

The LHB Push-Pull rake sets feature a unique design that places a locomotive at each end of the rake. This allows for faster acceleration and deceleration, resulting in reduced travel time. The rakes are also equipped with a host of passenger-friendly amenities, including comfortable seating, modern toilets, and improved lighting and ventilation.

You may like to read

Push-Pull Train: Features

The push-pull train, which is expected to be renamed once it is introduced in the Indian Railways, will have eight second-seated coaches to accommodate more passengers in the unreserved category. This is likely to benefit migrant workers, who can travel to their hometowns at a lower cost. Each second-seated coach will have seating for 100 passengers.

Aerodynamically designed locomotives on both ends: The train will have two WAP5 locomotives at each end, allowing it to accelerate and decelerate faster.

The train will have two WAP5 locomotives at each end, allowing it to accelerate and decelerate faster. Jerk-free semi-permanent couplers: The train’s couplers will be semi-permanent, meaning they will not need to be uncoupled and recoupled at each station. This will reduce travel time and make the journey more comfortable for passengers.

The train’s couplers will be semi-permanent, meaning they will not need to be uncoupled and recoupled at each station. This will reduce travel time and make the journey more comfortable for passengers. Control couplers on end walls: The train will have control couplers on the end walls, which will allow it to be operated in push-pull mode with locomotives at both ends. This will improve operational efficiency and reduce locomotive turnaround time.

The train will have control couplers on the end walls, which will allow it to be operated in push-pull mode with locomotives at both ends. This will improve operational efficiency and reduce locomotive turnaround time. Fully sealed gangways: The train’s gangways will be fully sealed, keeping passengers safe from the elements.

The train’s gangways will be fully sealed, keeping passengers safe from the elements. Mobile chargers with suitable holders and foldable bottle holders: Each coach will have mobile chargers with suitable holders and foldable bottle holders, providing passengers with convenient and comfortable amenities.

Each coach will have mobile chargers with suitable holders and foldable bottle holders, providing passengers with convenient and comfortable amenities. esthetically pleasing and ergonomically designed seats and berths: The train’s seats and berths will be aesthetically pleasing and ergonomically designed, offering passengers a more comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.

The train’s seats and berths will be aesthetically pleasing and ergonomically designed, offering passengers a more comfortable and enjoyable travel experience. Improved cushioned luggage rack: The train’s luggage rack will be improved and cushioned, providing passengers with a safe and secure place to store their luggage.

The train’s luggage rack will be improved and cushioned, providing passengers with a safe and secure place to store their luggage. Zero-discharge FRP modular toilets: The train’s toilets will be zero-discharge FRP modular toilets, which are environmentally friendly and easy to maintain.

Statement From Railway Ministry

The push-pull mode of operating locomotive-hauled trains allows trains to be driven from both ends, with locomotives attached to the front as well as the rear. “Advantages of running trains in [the] push-pull mode include enhanced safety of train operation, reduced journey time, a comfortable ride [jerk-free], and cost-effectiveness. The push-pull composition is also a future-ready solution for up to 160 kmph speed potential, as trains can be run with existing rolling stock [electric locomotives and LHB coaches]. Besides, it can also do away with the noisy and polluting power cars, thereby saving on precious diesel.” A railway ministry spokesperson was quoted saying this in the Hindustan Times.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES