Indian railways to launch Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express connecting Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

Indian Railways introduces the Dhanbad–Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express connecting Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The affordable long-distance train promises faster travel and improved connectivity across eastern and southern India.

Amrit Bharat Express

Indian Railways recently announced plans to operate the Dhanbad–Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express connecting major states of Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The introduction of this new train between the eastern and southern regions will benefit thousands of passengers including migrant workers, students and business travellers.

Railways looks to enhance affordable long-distance travel via Amrit Bharat Express

Facilitating travel for thousands of passengers daily, the Centre is continuously working towards adding more trains to the Amrit Bharat series. These trains will provide economical rail connections for long-distance journeys across the country.

Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express to boost travel between Eastern and Southern India

Spanning a distance of almost 2,800 kilometres, the Dhanbad–Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express will link several major railway junctions across Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Covering the distance in approximately 50 hours, the superfast train will be one of the longest-distance services introduced under the Amrit Bharat category.

Railway officials noted that the train will particularly ease travel for passengers travelling between eastern India and several states in the south. Thousands of migrant workers from Jharkhand, Bihar and other neighbouring states travel to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for work. As a result, this service will provide them with an economical travel alternative.

Dhanbad–Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express Train Route

Via Twitter, Indian Railways revealed that the Dhanbad–Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express will pass through some of the following key railway junctions:

Dhanbad Junction

NSCB Gomoh

Koderma

Gaya Junction

Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction

Prayagraj region stations

Major junctions in Andhra Pradesh

Coimbatore Junction

Railways introduced this train route to improve railway connectivity between multiple states while allowing smoother long-distance train travel.

Officials further stated that the train will serve as one of the major transportation services for passengers travelling between coal-producing states in the east and manufacturing centres of southern India.

Highlights Of Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express

Launched by Indian Railways, the Amrit Bharat series is a new train category for superfast trains. These trains operate with the primary objective of providing economical travel for long-distance passengers.

Affordable High-Speed Travel With Modern Push-Pull Technology

Most Amrit Bharat trains have non-AC sleeper and general coaches, making it a budget-friendly option for a lot of passengers. Each train has 22 coaches and uses push-pull locomotive tech at both ends. This will help the train attain higher speeds and enable faster travel. Offering speeds of 110-130 kmph, the train will provide passengers with a quick and smooth ride.

In total, Indian Railways plans to operate over 50 Amrit Bharat Express trains across India. These trains will connect major cities and allow passengers to travel long distances at economical rates.

Officials claimed that the Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express will improve connectivity and help strengthen the rail network between eastern and southern India.

Passengers traveling from Jharkhand to Tamil Nadu can soon expect a comfortable and affordable train journey with the launch of Dhanbad-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express.

