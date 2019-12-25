New Delhi: The Indian Railways, following the footsteps of airports, is all set to levy charges for using railway platforms. The charges would be called the User Development Fee (UDF) and will be used for the development and modernisation of the railway platforms.

While flying through Indian airports, users have to pay something called Airport Development Charges (ADC), funds collected through which are used for the development and maintenance of airports.

Implementation of the UDF, according to reports, is the first step to be taken by the Railways in its plan to modernise the railway platforms. Four railway stations-Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar and Sabarmati (in Gujarat)-have already been chosen for the implementation of this idea. After these four stations, the concept will be implemented in four other stations-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Ludhiana, Anand Vihar and Bijwasan (both in Delhi).

Eventually, UDF will also be implemented at other railway stations in the national capital.

According to reports, passengers boarding or deboarding trains at Gwalior, Nagpur, Amritsar and Sabarmati will have to pay the UDF, which will also be applicable on those who enter a railway station platform to see off or receive a passenger. However, thus far it has not been decided how much UDF is to be levied for either case. The value shall be determined in January or February 2020 when the Railways when it will issue tenders for development of the aforementioned railway stations.

Additionally, UDF will be levied only at those stations which are to be modernised through Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC). The redevelopment will be done through public-private partnership (PPP) model.