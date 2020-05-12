New Delhi: Amid the ongoing lockdown, 15 pairs of ‘special air-conditioned’ trains will depart from New Delhi to several parts of the country on Tuesday. Unlike Shramik Special, the AC trains will resume on Rajdhani routes only, with full capacity. Railway ministry had said that trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. Also Read - Railways Set to Resume Partial Service: Full List of 15 Trains That Will Run From Tomorrow; Booking Timings, Station, Fare Details Here

The Indian Railways had also released fresh details of stations and timings.



S.No.Train NoFromDep.TimeToArr.TimeFrequency
102301Howrah1705New Delhi1000Daily
202302New Delhi1655Howrah0955Daily
302951Mumbai Central1730New Delhi0905Daily
402952New Delhi1655Mumbai Central0845Daily
502957Ahmedabad1820New Delhi0800Daily
602958New Delhi2025Ahmedabad1005Daily
702309Rajendranagar (T)1920New Delhi0740Daily
802310New Delhi1715Rajendranagar (T)0530Daily
902691Bengaluru2030New Delhi0555Daily
1002692New Delhi2115Bengaluru0640Daily
1102424New Delhi1645Dibrugarh0700Daily
1202423Dibrugarh2110New Delhi1015Daily
1302442New Delhi1600Bilaspur1200Biweekly
1402441Bilaspur1440New Delhi1055Biweekly
1502823Bhubaneswar1000New Delhi1045Daily
1602824New Delhi1705Bhubaneswar1725Daily
1702425New Delhi2110Jammu Tawi0545Daily
1802426Jammu Tawi2010New Delhi0500Daily
1902434New Delhi1600Chennai2040Biweekly
2002433Chennai0635New Delhi1030Biweekly
2102454New Delhi1530Ranchi1000Biweekly
2202453Ranchi1740New Delhi1055Biweekly
2302414New Delhi1125Madgaon1250Biweekly
2402413Madgaon1030New Delhi1240Biweekly
2502438New Delhi1600Secunderabad1400Weekly
2602437Secunderabad1315New Delhi1040Weekly
2702432New Delhi1125Thiruvananthapuram0525Triweekly
2802431Thiruvananthapuram1945New Delhi1240Triweekly
2902501Agartala1900New Delhi1120Weekly
3002502New Delhi1950Agartala1330Weekly

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had released detailed guidelines and standard operation procedure (SOP) for movement of people by trains. “The movement of the passenger(s) as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the railway station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket. During boarding and travel, all passengers will have to maintain social distancing. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such heath protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT”,the MHA order stated.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had started taking bookings at 4 PM yesterday, but within minutes its website crashed due to heavy online traffic as passengers waiting for over a month-and-a-half immediately started logging into it.



The railways quickly issued a statement, saying, “Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait.” After a delay of two hours, the bookings commenced.

“By 9.15 PM, approximately 30,000 PNRs had been generated and reservations were issued to more than 54,000 passengers,” Indian Railways said in a statement.