New Delhi: The Indian Railways, in co-ordination with Western Railway and Central Railway, will operate additional Special trains for the upcoming Ganpati festival. These trains will be operated between Ahmedabad/Vadodara and Ratnagiri/Kudal/Sawantwadi Road stations to ease out the passenger rush. Also Read - Private Trains Must Have Sliding Doors, Will Pay Railways if Trains Are Delayed or Early: Read Draft

