New Delhi: For the first time ever, the Indian Railways on Saturday said it will transport 200 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh in 10 containers via the Oxygen Express.

"Indian Railways' Oxygen Express is set to embark on its journey to Bangladesh. This is the first time ever that the Oxygen Express is put into operation to neighbouring country. Today, an indent was placed at Tata in Chakradharpur Division under South Eastern Railway to transport 200 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to Benapole, Bangladesh," the Ministry of Railways said.

Giving further details, the Indian Railways said that the loading of 200 MT of LMO in 10 containers rake has been completed at 09:25 AM.

First time ever, Indian Railways' Oxygen Express will transport 200 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh in 10 containers. The loading of 200 MT of LMO in 10 containers rake has been completed: Ministry of Railways pic.twitter.com/q8a6j6XXHO — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

“It may be noted that Oxygen Expresses were started by Indian Railways on April 24, 2021, to provide respite to Indian states requiring medical Oxygen. More than 35000 MT of LMO was transported to 15 states. Around 480 Oxygen Expresses were operationalised,” it added.

It must be noted that the Oxygen Express trains have delivered more than 30,000 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to States and Union Territories so far across the country in the wake of the COVID pandemic.