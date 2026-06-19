Travelling for NEET? Indian Railways announces 5 special trains; Check timing, route and booking details

According to the IIT Madras Director, the loophole allows bad actors to edit messages after an examination and circulate them as supposed proof of a prior paper leak, potentially fuelling misinformation.

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26 commercial staff along with RPF personnel, deputy station superintendents and CMIs will be deployed across the designated stations. Representational image

Western Railway has announced special train services for NEET 2026 aspirants, as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is set to be held on June 21.

To accommodate candidates appearing for NEET 2026, Western Railway has announced five special train services across three routes —Ahmedabad–Mumbai, Okha–Gandhinagar, and Bhavnagar–Gandhigram. The trains will operate on June 20 and 21 at special fares to meet additional travel demand.

In a post on Instagram, Western Railway announced five special trains to facilitate travel for NEET aspirants ahead of the June 21 examination. The trains will run on June 20 and 21, and bookings have already started at PRS counters and through IRCTC.

Check the timings, routes and reservation details below.

Train 09351 Bandra Terminus – Dr Ambedkar Nagar Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday, June 20, at 18:20 hours and reach Dr Ambedkar Nagar at 11:30 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train 09352 Dr Ambedkar Nagar – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Dr Ambedkar Nagar on Friday, June 19, at 23:00 hrs and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 15:40 hrs the next day. This train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Bilimora, Navsari, Surat, Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Ujjain and Indore stations in both directions.

Train 09471 Bandra Terminus – Maninagar Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday, June 20, at 21:15 hrs and reach Maninagar at 06:00 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train 09472 Maninagar – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Maninagar on Saturday, June 20, at 08:30 hrs and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 18:15 hrs the same day. This train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vishvamitri and Anand stations in both directions.

Train 09554 Okha – Gandhinagar Capital Special will depart from Okha on Saturday, June 20, at 05:00 hrs and reach Gandhinagar Capital at 15:00 hrs the same day. Similarly, Train 09553 Gandhinagar Capital – Okha Special will depart from Gandhinagar Capital on Sunday, June 21, at 20:55 hrs and reach Okha at 06:40 hrs the next day. This train will halt at Dwarka, Bhatiya, Khambhalia, Kanalus, Jamnagar, Hapa, Padadhari, Rajkot, Wankaner, Than, Muli Road, Surendranagar, Viramgam, Ambli Road and Chandlodiya stations in both directions.

Train 09254 Bhavnagar – Gandhigram Special will depart from Bhavnagar on Saturday, June 20, at 11:40 hrs and reach Gandhigram at 16:10 hrs the same day. Similarly, Train 09253 Gandhigram – Bhavnagar Special will depart from Gandhigram on Sunday, June 21, at 20:00 hrs and reach Bhavnagar at 00:35 hrs the next day. This train will halt at Bhavnagar Para, Sihor, Dhola Jn., Botad, Dhandhuka, Dholka, Bavla and Sarkhej stations in both directions.

Train 09354 Indore – Bhopal Special will depart from Indore on Saturday, June 20, at 11:25 hrs and reach Bhopal at 19:00 hrs the same day. Similarly, Train 09353 Bhopal – Ratlam Special will depart from Bhopal on Saturday, June 20, at 19:40 hrs and reach Ratlam at 00:55 hrs the next day. It will halt at Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Shujalpur, Sehore and Sant Hirdaram Nagar stations in both directions.

Booking and information

Passengers can reserve tickets for the special trains through any PRS counter or the IRCTC website. Western Railway has also arranged special assistance counters at 13 stations, where RPF and commercial staff will be available to help candidates and their families.

Additional staff deployed at the stations

To facilitate smooth travel, 26 commercial staff, along with RPF personnel, deputy station superintendents and CMIs, will be deployed across the designated stations. Their responsibilities will include guiding students to examination centres, helping with travel arrangements, managing passenger movement and providing security assistance.

To support passengers during the examination period, adequate drinking water arrangements are being put in place at all designated stations. Staff have been asked to regularly monitor and maintain water booths and vending points so that safe drinking water remains readily available.