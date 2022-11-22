Indian Railways Update: IRCTC Cancels 127 Trains Fully And 58 Trains Partially, Check Full List Here

IRCTC Latest Update: Every day trains are cancelled by the railway department due to engineering, technical and maintenance-related works and today 185 trains have been cancelled.

IRCTC Latest Update: As many as 127 trains were fully cancelled, while 58 others have been partially cancelled by the Indian Railways on Tuesday owing to operational and maintenance reasons. Every day trains are cancelled by the railway department due to engineering, technical and maintenance-related works and today 185 trains have been cancelled.

Passengers who have booked their tickets via the IRCTC website need not to worry as their tickets will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated withing 3-6 business days. Those who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

LIST OF FULLY CANCELLED TRAINS ON NOV 22

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03371 , 03372 , 03513 , 03515 , 03518 , 03520 , 03591 , 03592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 05334 , 05453 , 05518 , 06768 , 06769 , 06802 , 06803 , 06977 , 06980 , 07351 , 07352 , 07458 , 07461 , 07576 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 07977 , 07978 , 08167 , 08168 , 08551 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09459 , 09603 , 10101 , 10102 , 13345 , 13346 , 14705 , 14706 , 17259 , 17260 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 18038 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22959 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36811 , 36812 , 36825 , 36827 , 36829 , 36838 , 36840 , 36842 , 36848 , 36849 , 36851 , 36854 , 36855 , 36858 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52538

4 STEPS TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

There are multiple ways to check if your train is right on time or not. One can check the same using the authentic websites of IRCTC/Indian Railways. Here’s how you can check your train status on National Train Enquiry System (NTES)—official Indian Railways site for travellers using railways for taking holiday vacation trips, official trips, tours, and daily commutes.

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.

Train passengers can visit the official site for checking the complete details on trains schedules, arrival and departure time, etc. Passengers can also download mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.