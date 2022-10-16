IRCTC latest news: Due to multiple reasons including maintenance and operational concerns, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has canceled nearly 200 trains fully and partially on October 16 (Sunday). Every day trains are canceled by the railway department due to engineering, technical and maintenance-related works and today a total of 199 trains have been canceled out of which 144 trains are canceled fully and 55 trains partially.Also Read - Indian Railways to Run 3 Special Trains This Festive Season. Check Routes, Timings and Other Details

FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS ON OCT 16

01535 , 01536 , 01537 , 01538 , 01539 , 01540 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01672 , 01885 , 01886 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05135 , 05136 , 05145 , 05146 , 05153 , 05334 , 05363 , 05364 , 05366 , 05383 , 05384 , 05445 , 05446 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06635 , 06636 , 06637 , 06638 , 06663 , 06664 , 06802 , 06803 , 06919 , 06977 , 07329 , 07906 , 07907 , 08317 , 08437 , 08438 , 08528 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11040 , 11042 , 11305 , 12114 , 12850 , 13343 , 13344 , 14203 , 14204 , 14213 , 14214 , 17227 , 17228 , 20411 , 20412 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22123 , 22151 , 22441 , 22442 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36033 , 36034 , 36823 , 36825 , 36838 , 36840 , 37211 , 37216 , 37246 , 37247 , 37253 , 37256 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37825 , 37836

4 STEPS TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

There are multiple ways to check if your train is right on time or not. One can check the same using the authentic websites of IRCTC/Indian Railways. Here's how you can check your train status on National Train Enquiry System (NTES)—official Indian Railways site for travellers using railways for taking holiday vacation trips, official trips, tours, and daily commutes.

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen Click on the Cancelled Trains option Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.