Big news regarding Vande Bharat train, Indian Railways to expand the numbers to 800 By 2030, 4,500 By 2047

Indian Railways plans to expand its Vande Bharat fleet to 800 trainsets by 2030 and 4,500 by 2047, marking a major leap in India’s rail modernisation drive.

Indian Railways has announced its plans to commission 800 Vande Bharat Express trains by 2030 and accelerate it up to 4,500 Vande Bharat trains by 2047 Indian Railways plans to increase its fleet of Vande Bharat Express trains to 800 trainsets by 2030 and 4,500 trainsets by 2047. The state-owned transporter’s flagship semi-high-speed trains would replace older conventional trains on trunk routes, Railway officials said.

Indian Railways gearing up to roll out more Vande Bharat Express trains

Introduced in February 2019, the indigenously built semi-high-speed train runs between New Delhi and select state capitals and some important regional destinations. With over 160 services commissioned till date under various series such as HEMU-300TT trainsets, Vande Bharat Express trains are built to offer passengers better acceleration rates, shorter travel durations and improved amenities at stations.

800 Vande Bharat trains to roll out by 2030: Official

Railway officials said that 800 trainsets would be rolled out by 2030 in a phased manner based on improved signaling and larger turnover capacity at production units that would produce these trains. “2030 would be when our target will be met. By then, we aim to replace the conventional trains on trunk routes with faster and energy-efficient Vande Bharat trains,” a Railway official told to the media.

Plans to roll out 4,500 trains by 2047

Railway officials said that Indian Railways has announced plans to roll out up to 4500 Vande Bharat trains by 2047, India’s 100 years of Independence. The reach of these semi-high-speed trains would cover most routes across the country by then, officials added.

Railways to launch sleeper class Vande Bharat trains soon

Indian Railways won’t stop at the chair-car Vande Bharat variants, Sleeper-class Vande Bharat trains are expected to be launched soon. These long-distance coaches will come with sleeping berths for passengers traveling overnight across the country. Indian Railways has also planned to manufacture next-gen Vande Bharat trains which will boast improved top speeds, enhanced passenger safety features, and better passenger comforts.

Push to ‘Make in India’, employment generation

The indigenous trainsets would push India’s Make in India initiative and help create jobs in the country while manufacturing more trains than countries like China or Spain which are popularly known for train production. Officials stated that this programme would help India become the world leader in train production.

Read more on Latest India News on India.com.