Indian sailor dies at sea as US Navy ignores desperate pleas for help, now refusing permission to retrieve dead body

It is now being alleged that the US Navy is refusing to grant permission to retrieve the body of the deceased sailor.

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New Delhi: An Indian national aboard a vessel docked at Oman’s Port of Duqm has died due to health complications. The Indian Embassy shared a post on the social media platform ‘X’ on Saturday, identifying the deceased as Nishant Urthanathan. He was aboard the motor tanker (MT) Celestial Sea at the time of his death. It has been revealed that the crew of MT Celestial had repeatedly pleaded for assistance from the US Navy via radio communication, but their appeals went unheeded. It is now being alleged that the US Navy is refusing to grant permission to retrieve the body of the deceased sailor.

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Repeated Pleas for Help to the US Navy

Citing records from the MT Celestial Sea, Sputnik India has claimed that the vessel made repeated calls to the US Navy for assistance. These communications reported that Indian sailor Nishant Urthanathan was suffering from severe vomiting. However, there was no response from the US Navy. Nishant Urthanathan subsequently passed away on June 11. The report indicates that the US Navy is still withholding permission to retrieve the body.

Captain of MT Celestial Recounts the Incident

A letter detailing the incident aboard the MT Celestial Sea has also been shared in the report. It bears the signatures of the ship’s captain, Rajendra Yadav, as well as several other crew members. It states, “This is to inform that Nishant Urthanathan (PP No. 58104330, Rank: Second Officer) reported feeling unwell and suffering from persistent vomiting at 12:00 PM on June 8, 2026. He informed the company office and contacted the US Navy via VHF Channel 16 to apprise them of the patient’s condition.”

Indian Seafarer Suffered From Persistent Vomiting

It further notes, “No response regarding the Second Officer’s health was received by the evening. The frequency of vomiting increased to once every 5–10 minutes. He was administered an Ondet-MD tablet. He vomited again at 4:00 PM. At 7:00 PM, he was given another Ondet-MD tablet. He vomited once at 11:00 PM. There was no vomiting during the rest of the night. On June 9, 2026, there was no vomiting either; he only complained of stomach and body pain. He was being fed liquid dal, rice, ORS, and water.”

US Navy Did Not Provide Assistance

The letter continues, “On June 10, 2026, we provided him with fluids, food, and water. We kept the company informed and repeatedly contacted the US Navy via VHF Channel 16 to report the sick patient’s condition, yet received no response. Following medical advice, we administered medication and attempted to secure shore-based assistance through agents and the US Navy via VHF Channel 16.”

The Ship Contacted US Navy Multiple Times

According to the letter, “At 6:00 AM on June 11, 2026, he stopped consuming food and water. As advised by the Designated Individual (DI), the company was kept constantly informed. We administered medication and attempted to secure shore-based assistance via agents and the US Navy on VHF Channel 16. At 12:00 PM, we weighed anchor and began heading towards Duqm, the nearest port in Oman. We contacted the Duqm Port Control to report the need for the Second Officer’s medical evacuation.”

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Seafarer’s Body Stranded On Board

The ship’s captain stated, “Port Control contacted the local agent in Duqm. By 2:00 PM, the company provided us with the agent’s details, which we relayed to Duqm Port Control. He lost consciousness after 3:00 PM, and at 5:00 PM, it was discovered that he had stopped breathing. CPR and oxygen support were administered multiple times, and his pulse was checked; at that time, it was stable. Later, at 6:00 PM, it was found that his pulse had also stopped. We remain in constant contact with the company, but a helicopter rescue has not been possible.”