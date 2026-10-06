Projectile hits Panama-flagged vessel in Strait of Hormuz, 11 Indian crew hurt: Govt

The ministry called for an immediate end to attacks on shipping in the region, saying they continue to be a cause of deep concern and threaten peace and stability.

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A Panama-flagged vessel was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. File image

As many as 11 sailors were hurt after a projectile hit Panama-flagged vessel in Hormuz, informed the Centre on Tuesday. The crew have been evacuated to Oman. Condemning the attack, India called for immediate cessation of attacks against civilian infrastructure and seafarers.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that 11 of the 17 Indians aboard the vessel MT On Peace sustained injuries following the attack off the coast of Oman, while transiting the critical maritime chokehold.

“We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Of the total crew of 19, 17 are Indian nationals. It is learnt that 12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals,” the MEA statement read.

Statement on the attack on a commercial vessel MT On Peace, off the coast of Oman https://t.co/nuE2vv3x8k https://t.co/9KE13wy5UY — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 6, 2026

The MEA informed that the injured seafarers were safely evacuated and are currently being medically treated in Khasab, Oman.

Expressing gratitude towards the Omani authorities, the MEA stated, “With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. We thank the Omani authorities for their valuable support.”

Also Read | WATCH: 21 Indians among crew as ship comes under attack in Strait of Hormuz; Video shows seafarers taking cover

“The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remain a cause of deep concern for India. We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region,” the statement read.

“The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest,” it added.

S Jaishankar raises issue of attacks on seafarers

The update comes against the backdrop of heightened security risks across global maritime corridors, including the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Black Sea, where commercial shipping has faced recurring attacks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised concerns over attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers during his address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly last week.

Also Read | ‘Avoid attacks on commercial shipping’: Jaishankar urges Iran’s Abbas Araghchi to ensure safety of seafarers

“New challenges in the maritime domain have added to longstanding ones on land. There have been attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf and from the Red Sea to the Black Sea. Indian seafarers have lost their lives, as have others from other nations. This is completely unacceptable,” Jaishankar told the UN assembly.

Jaishankar also said India had joined Liberia and 23 partner nations in an international coalition to mobilise global public opinion and defend commercial shipping routes.

“We must ensure that the safety and security of shipping and seafarers is never compromised. Scrupulously observing international law is an integral element of that endeavour,” Jaishankar urged.