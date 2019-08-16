Srinagar: The tense situation in Jammu and Kashmir over Article 370 has put the security forces, including the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF) and security bases in the territory on high alert against a possible attempt by Pakistan-backed terrorist groups.

The official sources of ANI said that measures have been taken against possible attack by the terrorist groups to carry out attacks in view of Pakistani efforts to create disturbances in the Kashmir valley.

The Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir BVR Subrahmanyam today also said there were credible inputs that organisations involved in cross-border terrorism were planning to undertake strikes in the region in the immediate future to create fear, and block development.

SRINAGAR- All Indian Army, Air Force and security forces’ bases in Jammu&Kashmir asked to be on high alert against possible attempt by Pakistan-backed terrorist groups to carry out attacks in view of Pakistani efforts to create disturbances in the Kashmir valley: Official Sources pic.twitter.com/bRhfRZtL7S — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2019

Earlier, a Pakistan Army spokesperson had blatantly claimed that five Indian soldiers had died in the ongoing ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army on Thursday refuted the claims on the killing of Indian soldiers in ceasefire violations along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.