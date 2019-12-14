New Delhi: After almost 15 years, the demands of Indian soldiers for US-origin assault rifles will soon be met, stated a report. Only frontline soldiers are supposed to use these rifles which comes with a ‘longer kill range’. Thus, will be used by the Indian soldiers who are deployed on the borders with Pakistan and China, stated a report.

According to a report, sources on Wednesday stated that the Indian army had already received 10,000 of the total 72,400 rifles ordered from US firm SiG Sauer. The contract with the US firm for the procurement of 72,400 Sig Sauer assault rifles was signed by India for Rs 638 crore, informed Defence Ministry officials in February this year.

The rifles, being used by US forces and other European countries, were reported to be bought under a fast-track procurement procedure for critical operational requirements.

As part of the agreement, India will get around 72,400 7.62mm rifles from US firm SiG Sauer in one year from this day, stated the officials in February 2019.

The Indian Armed Forces are currently equipped with 5.56×45 mm INSAS Rifle. There is an urgent requirement of replacing the in-service 5.56X45 mm INSAS Rifle with a 7.62X51mm Assault Rifle which is compact, robust, modern in technology and simple to maintain in field conditions, the officials said.

Earlier in February 2019, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had approved the procurement of the Sig Sauer rifles, which will be used by troops deployed along the nearly 3,600-km border with China.

In October, 2017, the Army began the process to acquire around 7 lakh rifles, 44,000 light machine guns (LMGs) and nearly 44,600 carbines. Around 18 months ago, the Army had rejected an assault rifle built by the state-run Rifle Factory, Ishapore, after the guns miserably failed the firing tests. Following this, the Army started scouting for rifles from the global market.

