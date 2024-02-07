Telangana Student Attacked In Chicago: Wife Requests MEA For Emergency Visa To Visit Her Husband

New Delhi: The wife of a Hyderabad man has written to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asking for an emergency visa to visit him in the US after a viral video showed him bloodied in a violent attack. In a letter to the minister, she requested that arrangements be made for her travel to the US along with their three minor children. She said she received a call from her husband’s friend that he was attacked and robbed at Campbell Avenue when he was near his apartment. He was taken to a hospital.

Syed Mazahir Ali, a resident of Telangana, fell victim to the violent attack and robbery by three assailants on Campbell Ave in Chicago on Tuesday, February 6. The video capturing the aftermath went viral, drawing widespread attention.

” My husband Mazahir Ali went to Chicago for his masters. A deadly attack happened on him of February 4 at around 1 am…Around 6 am in the morning I received the attack’s Whatsapp video…He is seriously injured…The govt there did not provide any proper treatment to him. I appeal to the Indian Govt to ensure that my husband gets medical and legal assistant there (US)…I request MEA to issue an emergency visa for me so that I can visit my husband.”

Wife Fatima said she got in touch with her husband after some time but he was in shock and was unable to talk to her. She wrote that she was worried about the safety of her husband.

#WATCH | Telangana: After Hyderabad student chased and attacked in Chicago, his wife says, ” My husband Mazahir Ali went to Chicago for his masters. A deadly attack happened on him of February 4 at around 1 am…Around 6 am in the morning I received the attack’s Whatsapp… pic.twitter.com/bwNSTzSTmd — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

Video footage of the incident shows Ali walking on a road and three masked men chasing him. Another video clip shows the profusely bleeding victim narrating the incident. With blood oozing out from his forehead, nose and mouth, he said he was returning home with a food packet when four men chased and attacked him. “I slipped near my house and they punched and kicked me and snatched my mobile phone,” he said pleading for help.

Ali is pursuing Masters in information technology from Indiana Wesleyan University, according to the information posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Chicago said on X that the “Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. The consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case.”

The incident comes in the wake of four Indian-origin students being found dead in the US during the last one month.

A 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini, who had recently earned an MBA degree in the US, was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict in Georgia state’s Lithonia city. The horrifying incident was caught on camera when assailant Julian Faulkner, a homeless man, mercilessly struck Saini nearly 50 times on the head with a hammer.

Prior to this, a student at the Linder School of Business in the US state of Ohio identified as 19-year-old Shreyas Reddy Beniger was found dead. However, local authorities have ruled out foul play. Another Indian student, identified as Neel Acharya at Purdue University, Indiana, was confirmed dead days after being reported missing on January 28.

Akul B Dhawan, an 18-year-old at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, was found dead last month with signs of hypothermia.

