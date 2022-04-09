New Delhi: A 21-year-old Indian student in Canada’s Toronto succumbed to his injuries after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim, identified as Kartik Vasudev, had been shot at an entrance of the subway station in Toronto.Also Read - Canada Advised to Rapidly Deploy Second Covid-19 Booster Doses

Vasudev, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, received medical attention from an off-duty paramedic and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Toronto Police Service said.

Toronto Police said investigators are looking for witnesses who were in the area at the time, as well as any driver or business installation with camera footage.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto said in a tweet that “we are shocked and distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto on Thursday”.

“We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains,” Consulate General of India in Toronto said.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief at the killing of the Indian student in Toronto. “Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family,” Jaishankar tweeted.