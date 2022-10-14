New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday took cognisance of the incident after an Indian student, Shubham Garg, who was pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of New South Wales in Sydney was stabbed eleven times earlier this month. The MEA said the high commission in Canberra is in touch with the local authorities over the incident and expects action to be taken against the perpetrators. Giving details, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.Also Read - Indian Student Stabbed Multiple Times On Face And Chest In Australia; Critical

The incident took place on October 6 along the Pacific Highway while Shubham Garg was returning to where he was staying. On the way, he was stabbed in the chest, face and abdomen in Sydney’s lower North Shore area, according to the Australian. Also Read - MEA Says 45 Indians Trapped In Fake Job Rackets In Myanmar Rescued, Some More to Be Rescued Soon

However, after the incident, a 27-year-old man Daniel Norwood was arrested at the scene and was taken into the custody of Chatswood Police Station by the North Shore Police Area Command detectives. The accused has been charged with ‘one count of attempted murder’.

Talking about the incident, Bagchi said the Indian High Commission in Canberra and the consulate in Sydney are in close touch with the local authorities and a suspect is in custody.

“We expect that the matter is dealt with seriously and action is taken against the perpetrators,” he added.

Bagchi said the Indian mission is also in touch with Shubham Garg’s family members and providing help in expediting their travel to Australia.

Asked if it was a racial attack, the MEA spokesperson said, “I do not want to speculate, the focus is on his treatment.”