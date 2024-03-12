Home

Indian Union Muslim League Challenges CCA In Supreme Court, Calls Law ‘Unconstitutional’ And ‘Discriminatory’

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has filed a plea in the Supreme Court, challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and has sought pause in implementation of law.

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a major announcement, implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, March 11, 2024. The enactment of CAA was a major point of the BJP Election Manifesto 2019; in the statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be notifying today, the Rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019). These rules, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 will enable the persons eligible under CAA-2019 to apply for grant of Indian citizenship.” Now, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has challenged the CAA in the Supreme Court of India and has sought pause on the implementation of the law…

Indian Union Muslim League Challenges CAA In SC

As mentioned earlier, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court of India. The Indian Union Muslim League is based in Kerala and has filed a plea in the apex court, seeking a pause on the implementation of this law. The Act which was passed in 2019, was implemented yesterday, on March 11, 2024.

IUML Calls CAA ‘Unconstitutional’ And ‘Discriminatory’

The Kerala-based Indian Union Muslim League has sought a pause on the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act because they believe that the law is ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘discriminatory’. One of the first parties to challenge CAA in 2019, when it was passed, was also IUML; its petition says that Muslims not being included in the list of those eligible for citizenship is a violation of Right to Equality under Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

The petition further says that the implementation of CAA must be paused till the 250 petitions pending in the apex court, are not heard and decided by the court; these petitions challenge the constitutional validity of CAA. The petition highlights that according to the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, India is a secular nation and so, any law which is being passed, must be religion-neutral.

