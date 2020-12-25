New Delhi: Covaxin, the Indian indigenous vaccine against the novel coronavirus has drawn global attention, said the ICMR on Friday. “Covaxin-a product of ICMR-Bharat Biotech collaboration, achieves the remarkable feat. Data generated from within India underlines impressive safety and immunogenicity profile of Covaxin and sparks Lancet’s interest in publishing them”, tweeted the top medical body. Also Read - Ahead of Christmas, New Year, These States Withdraw Night Curfew, Issue Guidelines | Complete List Here

It added that encouraging Phase I and Phase II COVAXIN trial results have paved the path for Phase III Clinical Trial in India, which is currently ongoing at 22 sites.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech, which is manufacturing the vaccine at its biocontainment facility said that it has successfully recruited 13,000 volunteers for the Phase III clinical trials of Covaxin and the target is to have 26,000 participants.

“This is an unprecedented vaccine trial ever to take place in India, and we are overwhelmed with the steady rise in participation,” Bharat Biotech Joint MD Suchitra Ella said. The company had started the phase III clinical trials in mid-November.

Yesterday, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi had invited volunteers for the Phase III clinical trial of Covaxin.