New Delhi: Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Tuesday addressed a press conference on the 100 days of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government.

Talking about the various foreigns conferences that PM Modi has attended during the span of his two terms, Jaishankar said, “I think today if you look at the big debates at multilateral forums – G20, BRICS, you will see that the Indian voice, Indian views are today heard much more clearly.”

Jaishankar also said that there is a strong link between domestic and foreign policy. The co-relation between our national policy goals and foreign policy goals has become stronger.