New Delhi: In a case of moral policing, a 28-year-old techie from Mumbai was waylaid and asked to wear ‘proper clothes’ by an unidentified man near Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, stated a report. The woman was attacked for wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

The couple riding a two-wheeler was allegedly stopped by the unknown man who was also riding his own scooter. The incident took place at around 10 PM on Thursday when the woman, a resident of HSR Layout, was on her way home with her boyfriend after shopping.

A video of the incident was caught on a camera by the woman’s boyfriend who later uploaded it on social media platform Facebook. In the video, the stranger can be seen insisting the woman to follow Indian rules and requesting her to wear proper clothes. Outraged by the moral policing, the woman’s boyfriend asked the man if he even knows the Constitution and clarified on an individual’s freedom to wear clothes of their choice, as per a report.

On conditions of anonymity, the woman told The News Minute, “I was riding pillion and I looked to my right side. There was a man on a two-wheeler, who began yelling at me and said, ‘Don’t you have any clothes at home?’ When I asked him what his problem is, he began yelling at me, saying that Indian women must not wear ‘such’ clothes.”