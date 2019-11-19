New Delhi: In another development, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Tuesday said it will organise a ‘Parliament gherao’ on Wednesday to protest against the removal of SPG cover to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Earlier this month, the IYC had held a similar protest against Home Minister Amit Shah just in front of his residence over the government’s decision to remove SPG protection of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“Home Minister Amit Shah has removed the SPG protection of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. People have voted against BJP in the state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana and this is the reason why BJP is engaging in vendetta politics,” a Youth Congress leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

The development comes after the Union Home Ministry on November 8 decided to withdraw the SPG cover for Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The MHA took the decision after reviewing the security cover of the three Congress leaders.

In place of SPG, the MHA has now accorded them Z+ security. CRPF personnel will now guard the members of Gandhi family.

The MHA said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the only person to be covered under the SPG protection.

Earlier in the day, during the Winter Session of the Parliament, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover to party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Lok Sabha and said that the people were concerned over the withdrawal of SPG security to the family of former Prime Minister.

Saying that the Gandhi family had SPG security cover since 1991, Choudhury said the BJP-led NDA governments in the past had not taken such a step.