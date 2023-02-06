Home

Indians Can Apply For US Visa With This New Rule For Less Waiting Time | Details Here

The US Embassy announced a new rule that will allow Indians to get visa appointment with less waiting time.

Indians seeking B1 and B2 visas — for business and tourism — will now be able to get visa appointment at some of the US embassies abroad.

New Delhi: As the waiting time for US visa in India still remain above 500 days, the US Embassy announced a new rule which may help solve the issue for now. Indians seeking B1 and B2 visas — for business and tourism — will now be able to get visa appointment at some of the US embassies abroad in less waiting time.

“Do you have upcoming international travel? If so, you may be able to get a visa appointment at the US Embassy or Consulate in your destination. For example, @USEmbassyBKK has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians who will be in Thailand in the coming months,” US Embassy in India tweeted.

Do you have upcoming international travel? If so, you may be able to get a visa appointment at the U.S. Embassy or Consulate in your destination. For example, @USEmbassyBKK has opened B1/B2 appointment capacity for Indians who will be in Thailand in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/tjunlBqeYu — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) February 3, 2023

This comes days after US Embassy announced new rule to submit their applications. The US Embassy said people seeking renewal of US visa can now submit their applications through dropbox while clarifying that such requests would not be entertained through email.

According to John Ballard, the consular chief at the US Consulate General in Mumbai, the US embassy and consulates in India have prepared to receive a record number of visas from Indian students in 2023. The US embassy adjudicated over 1,25,000 student visas in 2022.

