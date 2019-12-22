New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at an election rally in Delhi that “there are no detention centres in India”, the Congress hit back saying that Indians can do a simple Google search to debunk his claims.

In a Twitter post, Congres wrote, “Does PM Modi believe Indians can’t do a simple Google search to fact-check his lies? The detention centres are extremely real and will continue to grow as long as this government is in power.”

Along with the tweet, the Congress also attached screenshots of media reports which had claimed that detention centres are built in Navi Mumbai and Assam’s Goalpara. One of the news reports even quoted Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai as saying that 28 people had died in the detention centres in Assam from the beginning of 2016 till October 10, 2018.

Does PM Modi believe Indians can't do a simple google search to fact check his lies? Detention Centres are extremely real and will continue to grow as long as this govt is in power. https://t.co/S8caIH6u6J pic.twitter.com/APl4JNfQgc — Congress (@INCIndia) December 22, 2019

On Sunday, PM Modi took on the Opposition for spreading ‘rumours and misinformation’ about the amended citizenship Act, at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan and dared it to prove that the Centre is biased.

Lashing out at the grand old party, the Prime Minister said in his address that the Congress and its friends are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres.

“Congress and its friends, some urban Naxals are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres…Respect your education, read what is the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. You are educated,” he said.